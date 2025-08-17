9 of Glasgow’s most famous streets and places and the history behind them

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

The history behind some of Glasgow’s most famous streets and place names

If you have grown up in Glasgow, you will be familiar with these streets and places but may have wondered what the story is behind them.

We’ve picked out some of the city’s most famous places and streets to give context as to why they are called what they are.

Here are 14 famous Glasgow street and place names and the history behind them.

Byres Road is a popular spot in the West End of the city. It was once a completely separate village to Glasgow known as the ‘Bishop’s Byres’ with the Byres part having likely came from the Scots word for cow shed as the area was fairly rural.

The area in the north west of the city is named after Mary Hill who was the daughter of Hew Hill who was the Laird of Gairbraid and had no male son to leave his estate to. Robert Carlyle is amongst some of Maryhill’s most notable people along with Bertie Auld, Donovan and David McCallum.

The Calton can be found to the east of the city centre with two of its most famous landmarks being the Barrowland Ballroom and Barras Market. Scottish folk singer Matt McGinn also hailed from the Calton. The area was originally known as Blackfauld before being named after the Gaelic term Coillduin which means ‘wood on the hill’.

Govan is well known for its shipbuilding and arguably football’s greatest ever manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Many assume that the name comes from the Gaelic for ‘township of the blacksmith’.

