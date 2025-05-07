9 of the best places to visit in South Lanarkshire in 2025

South Lanarkshire has many great places that you can visit on a day out with the family where you can discover wildlife, museums and local history.
We’ve picked out some of the best places that you can visit this year in places such as East Kilbride, Hamilton and Rutherglen.
Here are nine of the best places to visit in South Lanarkshire in 2025.
1. New Lanark World Heritage Site
New Lanark is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located 25 miles south of Glasgow. The picturesque village gives an authentic experience of its heyday in the 1700s when it was created as a purpose-built mill village near the Falls of Clyde. | Visit Lanarkshire
2. David Livingstone Birthplace
Set along the banks of the River Clyde and surrounded by stunning parkland, the Birthplace Museum invites you to follow Livingstone’s journey from Blantyre to Africa through their new interactive exhibition. Children are encouraged to 'set sail' on our wonderful playground, inspired by Livingstone’s voyages, and explore the grounds using the trails. | David Livingstone Birthplace
3. Falls of Clyde
Located within the World Heritage Site of New Lanark and part of the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership, the fun Visitor Centre allows people of all ages to learn more about the Falls of Clyde waterfalls, woodlands and the animals that live there. Photo: Submitted
4. Chatelherault Country Park
Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton has 500 acres of countryside and woodland and over ten miles of routed pathways. It features an adventure play ground, picnic facilities and is home to a listed 18th century hunting lodge. Carlisle Rd, Ferniegair, Hamilton ML3 7UE. | Visit Scotland
