9 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during October 2025

Free things to do in Glasgow can be hard to come by - that's why today we've put together this list of the 8 best things to do for free in Glasgow this month (October 2025) whether you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.

Here are nine of the best things to do for free this October in Glasgow.

1 . Halloween fun at the Riverside Museum Riverside Museum are getting ready for a magical October, with lots of fun activities planned as their street undergoes an enchanted makeover. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Take a walking tour of the Merchant City The Listener is an immersive self guided walking tour of Glasgow's Merchant City that explores Glasgow's historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

3 . Get creative at Saturday Art Club Come along to these fun and creative workshops for families up in the roof top studio. Take inspiration from the artworks on display while trying out different materials and techniques. Drawing, painting, sculptures, printing, collage. There will be no Saturday Art Club on Saturday 25 October. | Glasgow Life

4 . Check out unseen works by Alasdair Gray at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum A display of nine of Alasdair Gray's works from The Morag McAlpine Bequest is open now in the Fragile Art Gallery in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. | Poor Things (1992) by Alasdair Gray from Glasgow Life Museums' collection.