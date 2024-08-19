Scotland is lucky to have so many fantastic cities and although we are obviously bias, we believe that Glasgow is by far the best city in the country.
Glasgow is a city where you will receive a warm welcome and although many visitors will be heading to Edinburgh for the Fringe, we wanted to share some of the reasons why we think that Glasgow is far superior to the capital. As recently as 2021, Glasgow topped Condé Nast Traveller’s list of best cities to visit.
Here are nine reasons why Glasgow is Scotland’s best city.
1. Museums
Unlike Edinburgh’s famous landmarks, all museums spread across Glasgow are completely free to visit with some of our favourite spots being Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, the Riverside Museum and The Burrell Collection. | Glasgow Life
2. Music scene and live entertainment
Glasgow has a number of historic gig venues spread across the city with thousands of concertgoers also flocking to the city each summer for TRNSMT festival. The most notable venue of them all is the Barrowland Ballroom where the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan and Oasis have performed. | Glasgow Life
3. Parks
They don’t call Glasgow the ‘Dear Green Place’ for nothing with the city having over 90 parks and green spaces ready to discover. | Glasgow Life
4. Food & drink Scene
There are a number of great places across Glasgow to dine at with the scene exceeding anything you’d find in Edinburgh. Some of our top picks are Cail Bruich, Crabshakk and The Gannet. | Glasgow Life
