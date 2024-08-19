Scotland is lucky to have so many fantastic cities and although we are obviously bias, we believe that Glasgow is by far the best city in the country.

Glasgow is a city where you will receive a warm welcome and although many visitors will be heading to Edinburgh for the Fringe, we wanted to share some of the reasons why we think that Glasgow is far superior to the capital. As recently as 2021, Glasgow topped Condé Nast Traveller’s list of best cities to visit.