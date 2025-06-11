9 well-known Glaswegians and what they did before they were famous

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST

These are some famous Glasgow figures and the jobs they did before they became famous.

Many Glasgow famous faces are instantly recognisable figures but did you know what they were up to before they appeared on stage or became one of the world’s greatest football managers?

We have taken a look through some of the places that local famous faces worked before they hit the big time - in many cases their careers have outlasted the old businesses they used to work for.

Here are nine famous Glasgow figures and where they worked before they became famous.

1. Billy Connolly

Shipbuilding was an integral part of Billy Connolly’s early life having started work there when he was 16 as a welder and boilermaker. He admitted in an interview back in 2018 that a conversation in the Clydeside docks changed his life and set him on the path to stardom. | BBC

2. Clare Grogan

Clare Grogan was discovered by Scottish film director Bill Forsyth while working as a waitress in the Spaghetti Factory which is now Stravaigin on Gibson Street. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

3. Alex Kapranos

Speaking about working part-time in a kitchen on Bath Street, the Franz Ferdinand frontman said: “At Saint Judes, we used to do this thing called an inside-out chocolate pudding. When it was perfectly executed, you had this wonderful light crust a bit like a cannoli. And then you would just tap it gently, and the whole thing would collapse in on itself and this gooey, delicious chocolate would ooze out. But to get it right was literally a margin of about 10 seconds of cooking. And if you f***** it up, that meant you had to start again. We didn’t even try souffles – but when they do them perfectly each time here, I’m still just awestruck.” | AFP via Getty Images

4. Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald is a former employee of Ubiquitous Chip having been a waitress at the Glasgow West End institution. | Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

