90-year-old Glaswegian recognised as 'local legend' after 80 year commitment to grassroots football
A Glasgow man has received the accolade of ‘Local Legend’ as part of Specsavers’ partnership with the Scottish FA
With thousands of people giving up their time each week across the country to ensure their community can enjoy football, the Specsavers Local Legends campaign aims to shine a light on the unsung heroes dedicated to grassroots football.
Ninety-year-old Pollok fan Norrie Tate, from Battlefield, has been recognised as a Local Legend after his near-80-year commitment to his beloved team.
Speaking upon receiving the award, Norrie said: "To tell the truth, I can’t believe I’m getting an award as a legend, but I’m happy to receive it. I don’t know what I’d do without Pollok. I’ve been supporting them for nearly 80 years and have no plans of slowing down."
Not only has Norrie followed The Lok up and down the country since 1946, but he also used to arrange supporters’ buses to help other fans do the same. Norrie is a fixture in the Newlandsfield Park enclosure and cites their 1981 Scottish Junior Cup win over Arthurlie as his favourite moment as a fan.
As part of his recognition, last November Norrie and his grandson enjoyed a day out at Hampden Park to enjoy Scotland’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Norway in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match courtesy of Specsavers and the Scottish FA. Norrie also received a signed Scotland top from Steve Clarke’s men’s national squad as a part of their accolade.
Specsavers Scottish Divisional Chair, Arlene Stephenson said: "Specsavers is proud of our long tradition in backing Scottish referees, but our current partnership sees us going further than ever, helping to raise awareness of grassroots football across the country.
"Our Local Legends campaign is all about shining a spotlight on those away from the glamour of the top divisions, but who work just as hard to ensure Scotland’s communities benefit from the beautiful game.
"From managing their local teams and making sure the pitch is in top shape for matchday, to referees making sure everyone’s game goes ahead or even just fervently following your club for decades – these unsung heroes embody what football is all about.
"We are delighted to celebrate Norrie’s contribution to both football and his community, particularly his commitment to his beloved Pollok. In our eyes, he truly is a Local Legend."