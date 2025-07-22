A history of Glasgow's oldest cinema the Grosvenor Picture Theatre on Ashton Lane

Glaswegians have been going to The Grosvenor in Glasgow’s West End for over a century.

The Grosvenor Picture Theatre on Ashton Lane is one of Glasgow’s most loved cinemas, being the oldest in the city.

We visited the historic cinema in Glasgow’s West End to speak to Deputy Manager Kieran about The Grosvenor.

Grosvenor Picture Theatre

Tell me a little bit about the Grosvenor Picture Theatre that’s been part of Glasgow’s history for over a century now.

“The cinema has been here in some capacity for 103 years now. Back in the 1980s it used to be in the entire building. Back in the 80s it got brought down here to the two screen cinema we have now and a bar got put in upstairs. Through the years, it's had multiple refurbishments up to where we are now. COVID closed us down, and then the company decided, while we were shut to do a big renovation. So about a year after everything kind of normalised from COVID, we reopened as we are now, on the kind of more boutique cinema style that we've got.”

Tell us a little bit more about that boutique cinema experience.

“We just try to do it a little bit differently, just something that isn't quite the multiplex. We like to give people a more curated experience. We don't do the Everyman style where you order food to your seat or anything, but you can take stuff in. We're the only fully licensed cinema in Glasgow as well. Having the bar connected to us here, it kind of just makes sense that we're licensed to where people can just take their drinks in and stuff, and make it a bit more of a kind of curated experience.”

How does the Grosvenor Picture Theatre try and standout from other cinemas?

“Independent cinemas are all kind of trying their own things to survive. Now there's space enough for everyone, though. You know, we all try do our different things. We've been starting to do cocktail events, for instance, just you need to try and make something an event to get people in. Dog friendly viewings which we looked into. Let’s just say it was a bit divisive as a lot of people aren't super struck on the idea of the dogs coming in. We do it at set times and it's once a week with extra clean up times. We can sanitise everything. And Especially these days, we'll take our dogs anywhere. So it's just to give folk an option. We've been doing cocktail event nights, where you watch a film and we bring drinks into you. We'll stop the film at points, bring in drinks that are curated towards the film and things like that, just to give some people something to shout about.”

Glasgow used to be known as ‘Cinema City’. Why do you think that is and does that love affair still exist here nowadays?

“I think it comes with just Glasgow being diverse and cultured as it is. People like all aspects of culture here, you know, music's always been a massive thing in Glasgow as well. I think people here just quite enjoy the kind of magic of everything to do with arts, whether it is, theatre, cinema or music. People are drawn to it. We're in a very good space being right down from the uni, which helps as well. A lot of art students and stuff. I think people are attracted to it here, aren't they?”

I guess going forward, it’s just continuing what you do best here at The Grosvenor?

“ I guess, yeah. It's just always trying to kind of change and evolve and not stagnate. Over the last, I would say, maybe year or so, we've attempted to really change our film programming up and diversify it a little bit, and move away from more some of the more mainstream stuff. We'll still show the odd ones. The big Marvel fare and things, we'll try do something a little bit different. People want to go to the big multiplexes, to the big, massive IMAX’s for stuff like that. I guess it's just trying to always make sure we're changing things up I suppose and keeping it fresh.

In terms of someone who stars on the screen quite a lot, you were visited by Glen Powell recently. Tell us how that came about?

“He was filming Ghostwriter. It was funny, we had I guess his representatives come in the Monday before and be like, we've got someone coming along, like, wants to just have a look and pop into the cinema. Do you have time on the Saturday? Yeah, it'll be 20 minutes in between shows, and then Saturday comes along and it’s Glen Powell which was very cool. He was very much in and out. I think he was attempting to stay a little bit under the radar. He had the typical baseball cap on. I think there was an event upstairs, and a bunch of ladies found out that he was here and kind of chased him downstairs and into here. It was very much a brief hello and how do you do.”

Just finally, what is your favourite Glasgow or Scottish films or anything you find yourself always going back to?

“Whisky Galore for me, is a good one. I love that film. That was a favourite of my Grandad’s. We actually did a screening of that for Burns Night here, where we did, like whisky flights into cinema for people during the film which was pretty cool.”