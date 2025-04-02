Running for 110 miles, the River Clyde is the ninth longest river in the UK and third in Scotland. But it is one of the nation’s most important waterways, at one point the river was the life and blood of the ship building industry in Glasgow.

However, the river has always been more than just about it’s industrial past. It has provided Glaswegians and those along it’s banks with scenic views and places to walk and enjoy nature.

Here are eight towns that sit on the banks of the River Clyde.

1 . Helensburgh Helensburgh Beach is well-known for being one of the most picturesque and most-visited beaches near Glasgow. | Shutterstock

2 . New Lanark A UNESCO World Heritage Site, New Lanark gives an authentic experience of its heyday in the 1700s when it was created as a purpose-built mill village near the Falls of Clyde. | Visit Lanarkshire

3 . Bothwell Bothwell is a favourite for footballers and the like, but you can also visit Bothwell Castle. | Visit Lanarkshire

4 . Cardross Cardross is home to one of Scotland's best examples of modernist architecture - St Peter's seminary. It's now in a state of disrepair but Cardross is still worth a visit. | Reyna - stock.adobe.com