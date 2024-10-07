First launched by David MacLennan in 2004, A Play, A Pie and A Pint has been a cultural phenomenon. It has provided a literal stage for new and established creatives around the country to showcase their works.
Each year, 30 plays are produced - with a further two pantomimes during the course of the year - and staged at Glasgow’s Òran Mór, making it the most prolific producer of new material in the UK.
The performances are small in scale, with around three performers and small sets. But they have explored a wide range of ideas and been lauded for their cultural efforts.
Over the years a number of well known faces have made appearances during the shows, from movie stars such as Robbie Coltrane to well known faces from Scottish TV such as John Michie.
Take a look at nine actors who have appeared at A Play, A Pie and A Pint over the years.
