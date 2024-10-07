First launched by David MacLennan in 2004, A Play, A Pie and A Pint has been a cultural phenomenon. It has provided a literal stage for new and established creatives around the country to showcase their works.

Each year, 30 plays are produced - with a further two pantomimes during the course of the year - and staged at Glasgow’s Òran Mór, making it the most prolific producer of new material in the UK.

The performances are small in scale, with around three performers and small sets. But they have explored a wide range of ideas and been lauded for their cultural efforts.

Over the years a number of well known faces have made appearances during the shows, from movie stars such as Robbie Coltrane to well known faces from Scottish TV such as John Michie.

Take a look at nine actors who have appeared at A Play, A Pie and A Pint over the years.

1 . Robbie Coltrane Robbie Coltrane is one of the best known actors to have treaded the boards during A Play, A Pie and A Pint. | Getty Images

2 . Gavin Mitchell Gavin Mitchell is best known as Boaby the Barman on Still Game, but he has appeared at PPP on multiple occasions - including a homage of Casablanca. Photo: Contributed

3 . Karen Dunbar Karen Dunbar is a Scottish comedy icon, but she's also appeared in, and written, plays for PPP - including 2022's Mr Moonlight. Photo: BBC Scotland

4 . Paul McCole Known for his work on High Times, Limmy's Show, and Still Game, Paul McCole appeared in Party of the Century earlier this year. Photo: Supplied