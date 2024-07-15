Actors of Glasgow: 24 actors who were born and raised in Glasgow

Glasgow has produced many fine actors who have went on to have phenomenal careers and become household names.
Everyone has a tale to tell, and many actors are proud to speak about the neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some developing a love for acting during their years at school.
Here are 24 actors who were born and raised in different areas of Glasgow.
1. James McAvoy
Scottish actor James McAvoy was born and raised in Drumchapel. He was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Sharon Rooney
Barbie star Sharon Rooney was born and raised in the Temple area of Glasgow. She attended Knightswood Primary and Secondary School. | Joseph Sinclair
3. David McCallum
David McCallum was born in Maryhill in 1933 as the second of two sons of orchestral violinist David McCallum Sr. and Dorothy, a cellist. He would move to London in 1936 when his father became leader of the London Philharmonic Orchestra Photo: Harry Benson
4. David Hayman
Scottish actor and director David Hayman was born in Bridgeton in February 1948 with his family being relocated to Drumchapel when he was six-years-old. Photo: STV
