Glasgow has produced some of Scotland’s most recognisable actors with many reflecting fondly of their time growing up in the city.
Everyone has a tale to tell, and many actors are proud to speak about the neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some developing a love for acting during their years at school or attending some of the city’s best known theatres.
Here are 8 actors connected to Glasgow speaking about their love for the city.
1. David McCallum
Speaking to The Scotsman, actor David McCallum said: "But it's all part of a wonderful, crazy life. I was born in Glasgow; I went to school in Gartocharn and at Stewarton School in Stirlingshire – across the hills in muddy boots with my jammy piece in my bag – and then came down to London. The whole thing is a sort of huge collage of a life. It's always been wonderful." | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch
2. Sharon Rooney
"Sharon told 1883 Magazine: "Glasgow has my heart! I love it! I’m very proud to be from Glasgow, it’s where I went to college to study acting and the majority of my family and my best friends are here – we don’t tease each other but there’s a lot of laughter wherever we are." | BBC
3. Billy Boyd
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Billy Boyd said: "That is the thing about Los Angeles: they allow you to be arrogant. You're not allowed to be arrogant in Glasgow. Which is good." Photo: Other 3rd party
4. Tony Curran
Speaking about his early days at school to The Skinny, Tony Curran said: “The drama department at Holyrood did some plays with us. Guys & Dolls, I think, was the first play I ever did. And then we did The Crucible, so quite the range.” | Getty Images
