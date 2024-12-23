1 . David McCallum

Speaking to The Scotsman, actor David McCallum said: "But it's all part of a wonderful, crazy life. I was born in Glasgow; I went to school in Gartocharn and at Stewarton School in Stirlingshire – across the hills in muddy boots with my jammy piece in my bag – and then came down to London. The whole thing is a sort of huge collage of a life. It's always been wonderful." | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch