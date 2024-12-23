Actors of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow actors speaking about their love and memories of the city

Declan McConville
What some of Glasgow best known actors had to say about their home city

Glasgow has produced some of Scotland’s most recognisable actors with many reflecting fondly of their time growing up in the city.

Everyone has a tale to tell, and many actors are proud to speak about the neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some developing a love for acting during their years at school or attending some of the city’s best known theatres.

Here are 8 actors connected to Glasgow speaking about their love for the city.

Speaking to The Scotsman, actor David McCallum said: "But it's all part of a wonderful, crazy life. I was born in Glasgow; I went to school in Gartocharn and at Stewarton School in Stirlingshire – across the hills in muddy boots with my jammy piece in my bag – and then came down to London. The whole thing is a sort of huge collage of a life. It's always been wonderful."

1. David McCallum

"Sharon told 1883 Magazine: "Glasgow has my heart! I love it! I’m very proud to be from Glasgow, it’s where I went to college to study acting and the majority of my family and my best friends are here – we don’t tease each other but there’s a lot of laughter wherever we are."

2. Sharon Rooney

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Billy Boyd said: "That is the thing about Los Angeles: they allow you to be arrogant. You're not allowed to be arrogant in Glasgow. Which is good."

3. Billy Boyd

Speaking about his early days at school to The Skinny, Tony Curran said: “The drama department at Holyrood did some plays with us. Guys & Dolls, I think, was the first play I ever did. And then we did The Crucible, so quite the range.”

4. Tony Curran

