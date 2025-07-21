Alex Ferguson's Glasgow: 6 of Alex Ferguson's favourite places in the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:20 BST

Some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s favourite places to go when he's out and about in Glasgow

Alexander Chapman Ferguson was born into the world on Hogmanay 1941, during the early years of World War Two.

He remains one of Glasgow’s best known sons having had a hugely successful football career as manager of Aberdeen and Manchester United.

Ferguson remains proud of his upbringing in Govan and still has a strong association with the area till this day as he puts down many of his achievements to his Govan roots.

Speaking about his upbringing in Govan, Ferguson said: "Survival was the essence. Ambition had nothing to do with their lives. Yet there was an incredible warmth of fellow feeling among them, a loyalty that was as deep as the marrow.

“I wish I could revisit, however briefly, the sense of community that existed in the Govan of my childhood. It could be a rough world but there were wonderful values at the heart of it. Loyalty has been the anchor of my life and it is something that I learned in Govan."

A piece of Glasgow life in a tidy email, GlasgowWorld’s newsletter - join here.

Here are six locations in Glasgow which Sir Alex Ferguson likes to visit whenever he is out and about in Glasgow.

Sir Alex Ferguson was pictured dining at La Lanterna on Great Western Road back in July 2021. The restaurant said: "It was our pleasure to meet Sir Alex Ferguson recently when he dined with us in the West End!"

1. La Lanterna West End

Sir Alex Ferguson was pictured dining at La Lanterna on Great Western Road back in July 2021. The restaurant said: "It was our pleasure to meet Sir Alex Ferguson recently when he dined with us in the West End!" | La Lanterna West End

The 83-year-old was pictured with staff at the Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street after enjoying a meal at the Michelin Bib Gourmand rated restaurant.

2. Ox and Finch

The 83-year-old was pictured with staff at the Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street after enjoying a meal at the Michelin Bib Gourmand rated restaurant. | Craig Nelson

Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return to this bakers in Govan whenever he is in the city and absolutely loves their scotch pies.

3. Watson's Bakery

Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return to this bakers in Govan whenever he is in the city and absolutely loves their scotch pies. | Google Maps

Glasgow Caledonian University renamed its Library, based in the Saltire Centre, as the Sir Alex Ferguson Library back in October 2019.

4. Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow Caledonian University renamed its Library, based in the Saltire Centre, as the Sir Alex Ferguson Library back in October 2019. | Glasgow Caledonian University

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester UnitedGlasgowAberdeen
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice