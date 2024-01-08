Register
18 all-time favourite fictional characters from Glasgow

Some famous fictional characters that are part of Glasgow culture

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:23 GMT

Citizens of Glasgow have made their mark in a wide range of professions, creating their own legacy in Scottish history or finding fame on stage and screen. Due to this substantial contribution and Glasgow's place in the creative arts, there are also a collection of famous Glasgow fictional characters that have found their own place in the local story.

Here's 18 favourite fictional characters from Glasgow.

Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan created Glasgow's favourite pensioners as the lead characters of Still Game.

1. Jack and Victor from Still Game

The Govan philosopher and his long suffering wife, portrayed by Elaine C Smith and Gregor Fisher

2. Mary Doll and Rab C Nesbitt

Shuggie Bain is the debut novel by Scottish-American writer Douglas Stuart, published in 2020. It tells the story of the youngest of three children, Shuggie, growing up with his alcoholic mother Agnes in 1980s post-industrial working-class Glasgow.

3. Shuggie Bain

The Thick of It featured Peter Capaldi as bombastic Glaswegian spin doctor Malcolm Tucker

4. Malcolm Tucker

