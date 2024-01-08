18 all-time favourite fictional characters from Glasgow

Citizens of Glasgow have made their mark in a wide range of professions, creating their own legacy in Scottish history or finding fame on stage and screen. Due to this substantial contribution and Glasgow's place in the creative arts, there are also a collection of famous Glasgow fictional characters that have found their own place in the local story.
Here's 18 favourite fictional characters from Glasgow.
1. Jack and Victor from Still Game
Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan created Glasgow's favourite pensioners as the lead characters of Still Game. Photo: Still Game
2. Mary Doll and Rab C Nesbitt
The Govan philosopher and his long suffering wife, portrayed by Elaine C Smith and Gregor Fisher
3. Shuggie Bain
Shuggie Bain is the debut novel by Scottish-American writer Douglas Stuart, published in 2020. It tells the story of the youngest of three children, Shuggie, growing up with his alcoholic mother Agnes in 1980s post-industrial working-class Glasgow.
4. Malcolm Tucker
The Thick of It featured Peter Capaldi as bombastic Glaswegian spin doctor Malcolm Tucker Photo: BBC/Mike Hogan