Beatson Cancer Charity is counting down the days until the return of its beloved annual fundraiser, ‘Off the Beatson Track’, for the 11th year.

The 10k walk takes place on Sunday 25 August, which STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart FM and BBC’s David Farrell will be hosting.

With over 2,000 people set to take part in Glasgow's most colourful sponsored walk this event marks the end of a memorable year of involvement and fundraising for Ambassadog Simba, his owner Chris Maitland and Chris' mum Helen Maitland.

This will be rescue dog, Simba’s last official event as Ambassadog after he was crowned Ambassadog last year.

After finding his forever home the two-year old Border Collie was entered by his owner, Chris, after his mum was treated at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Helen was greeted with the playful pooch patiently waiting for her to come out of her appointments after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

70-year old Helen said: "I have told so many people about Simba being the Ambassadog, and I am just so proud to be involved in a small way with Beatson Cancer Charity.

"I actually get quite emotional about it."

The Maitland's are extremely excited to be taking in 'Off the Beatson Track' with Simba by their side.

Helen who has had a bi-lateral hip replacement said: "I am in training and I have been trying to get the step count up.

"My only worry is, with having two new hips, that I can't get around, but I will just go with the flow and the positive energy."

40-year old Chris: “The walk is not only a fantastic way to raise funds for the charity, but it’s also a chance to come together as a community to support each other.

"Simba has loved every minute of his time as Ambassadog, and this event is a wonderful way to celebrate that.”

The last decade has seen over 17,000 participants walk over 106,000 miles - making it Glasgow's brightest sponsored walk. The fun-filled 10k walk is fully accessible and suitable for all ages with plenty of family entertainment.

Those taking part in the event will be given a free 'Off the Beatson Track' t-shirt after signing up, and a medal for completing it.

The event will start at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow and go past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, via Kelvingrove Museum and back to the Riverside Museum to finish.

The charity’s encouraging walkers to stay and enjoy the festival village once they have crossed the finish line back at the Riverside Museum afterwards, where there will be entertainment and food stalls.

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 11th Off the Beatson Track event this year.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us.

“Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”