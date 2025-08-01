The spectacular, hi-tech Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition has officially opened its doors at SEC Glasgow. Exploring the depths of ancient history, the exhibition features an immersive video mapping hall with spectacular 360-degree projections, a hologram room showcasing the full mummification process of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, a virtual reality experience through the Egyptian afterlife, and an interactive digital metaverse space that allows visitors to walk through Howard Carter's excavation camp in the Valley of the Kings.

Visitors begin their journey through an interactive walkway which leads into area presenting background stories about Egyptian civilization alongside eye-catching replicas and artefacts that set the scene.

The experience continues into a huge immersive video mapping hall which recounts the rich history of Egypt, its natural landscapes, cultural heritage, the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. The moment of the discovery of the tomb is described in a recorded interview of Howard Carter, the famous archaeologist who discovered the tomb. Visitors will also embark on a 360-degree seated virtual reality experience, journeying into the mystical Egyptian afterlife before entering yet another hi-tech space where they will witness a hologram presentation, vividly bringing to life the entire mummification process of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

Finally, the experience invites visitors to step into an interactive digital walk-through of the Valley of the Kings, exploring Howard Carter's basecamp, and reliving the monumental moment of the 1922 discovery in its full glory. At the end of the experience, every visitor will be able to capture a memento of their day with a photograph in the AI photobooth where they will be transformed into a citizen of ancient Egypt.

Adult tickets are priced from £22.50, children from £16.45 and The Pharoah Package from £52.50 including queue jump and a range of merchandise. A £2.50 booking fee will be added at checkout.

Schools can apply for a special group booking rate by visiting: Group Bookings for Tutankhamun Glasgow: Immersive Journey

Buy Tickets HERE.

Here are some of the highlights from our experience at the Glasgow exhibition.

1 . Tutankhamun: The Immersive Experience Designed with children, families, schools, history enthusiasts and anyone interested in high-tech, immersive events in mind, the exhibition has already entertained over two million visitors with successful runs in Madrid, Hamburg, Cairo, Sao Paulo, Barcelona, Vienna, Malmö and London. | Supplied

2 . Tutankhamun: The Immersive Experience This approximate 90-minute experience is both engaging and informative with some startling visuals and special effects. The most enjoyable part was a virtual reality walk through the Valley of the Kings where you could carry a lantern into Tutankhamun's tomb. | Supplied

3 . Tutankhamun: The Immersive Experience Dominic McKay, Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish Event Campus, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition to SEC Glasgow for its exclusive Scottish run. This extraordinary experience offers a rare opportunity to explore one of the world’s most fascinating civilisations up close, and we’re incredibly proud to host a cultural event of this calibre. We know it will capture the imagination of families, schools and history and tech lovers alike, and we can’t wait for visitors from across Scotland and beyond to be inspired by it.” | Supplied

4 . Tutankhamun: The Immersive Experience replicas and real artefacts from the tomb of Tutankhamun set the scene, our 8 year old enjoyed seeing the presentation of the famous mask and the pharaoh's golden throne. | Supplied