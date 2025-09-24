Argyle Street is one of the longest street in Glasgow, so it’s no wonder that it offers up a selection of great bars and restaurants - with something for everyone.

Running right into the city centre, Argyle Street is the perfect place for a refreshing drink or to relax with a meal in one of the street’s top restaurants - some of which are the finest in the entire city.

Argyle Street has also played its part in earning the Finnieston area of Glasgow a reputation for being one of the coolest areas in the UK.

1 . The Gannet We're including this restaurant especially because it's closing at the end of the year, it is very much a case of run, don't walk. One of the most inventive restaurants in the city. 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB | The Gannet

2 . Fanny Trollopes Enjoy some of Scotland's finest seasonal produce in a friendly atmospheric and busy neighbourhood restaurant in Finnieston at Fanny Trollopes. 1066 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LY | Fanny Trollopes

3 . Rafa's Diner *Techinically* it's not on Argyle Street, but the Hidden Lane is and it's home to Rafa's. You'll get some of the best tacos of your life here, from this completely unassuming spot. 1103 The Hidden Ln, Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Stephen Lister Photo: Stephen Lister

4 . Crabshakk Crabshakk is one of the most spectacular seafood restaurants in Glasgow which is arguably the jewel in the crown of Finnieston. 1114 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Crabshakk