Here are some of the most famous authors who were born and brought up in Glasgow.

Glasgow is a city which has always had a strong connection to literature with many famous Scottish authors having been born in the city.

Some of the authors included on our list have produced classics that will be read for generations to come with others being some of the finest newest talent.

These are some of the best known authors and writers which Glasgow has produced.

1. Alasdair Gray

Alasdair Gray was born in Riddrie and went on to become a student at Glasgow School of Art. Two of his best known novels are Lanark and Poor Things. Photo: Geraint Lewis/Shutterstock

2. Douglas Stuart

Douglas Stuart was born in Sighthill in the north-east of Glasgow in 1976 with his debut Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain being inspired by his struggles in early life.

3. Karen Campbell

Although Karen Campbell was born in Paisley, she was brought up in Glasgow. In 2009 she won the Best New Scottish Writer Award at the Scottish Variety Awards.

4. James Kelman

Scottish novelist James Kelman was born and bred in Govan and Drumchapel. He won the Booker Prize in 1994 for How Late It Was, How Late. Photo: Greg Macvean

