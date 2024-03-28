Baby names Glasgow: 15 of the most popular baby girl names in Glasgow in 2023

The National Records of Scotland have released the list of the most popular first names given to babies whose births were registered in Scotland in 2023

Across the country, Isla was the most popular first forename for girls whose births were registered in 2023 with Luca being the most popular boys name.

We have put together a list of the 15 most popular names given to girls in Glasgow.

1 . Amelia Amelia was the most popular baby name in Glasgow with there being 32 new baby girls called Amelia.

2 . Olivia Olivia was the second most popular baby name in Glasgow just being one short of Amelia.

3 . Ava Ava completes the Glasgow top three for the most popular baby names in 2023.