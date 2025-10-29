Barras Market set to host special Addams Family inspired Halloween market

The Barras Market will once again be hosting a Halloween night to remember in the East End.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that the annual Halloween night market will once again return to Glasgow’s East End at the Barras Market.

The market returns for a third year and people should prepare themselves for a frightfully fun night as The Barras transforms into an Addams Family inspired Halloween market on Thursday 30 October from 5pm until 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, the Barras Market said: “Get ready for a frightfully fun night as The Barras transforms into an Addams Family inspired Halloween market!

Barras Market

“Browse 100+ stalls bursting with handmade crafts, gifts, and seasonal goodies.

“Enjoy our live DJ & performances that bring a touch of spooky magic to the stage.

“Tuck into mouth-watering food and drink from some of Glasgow’s best-loved vendors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ With eerie décor, a welcoming family vibe, and Halloween spirit all around, it’s a must-visit autumn night out.

“Costumes are highly encouraged — channel your inner Addams!”

The event is family and dog friendly and traders will accept a mix of both cash and card payments with parking available in the surrounding area.