The Bayern Munich stars were spotted out and about in Glasgow city centre before their trip to Celtic Park

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane visited Sexy Coffee on Argyle street yesterday (Wednesday 12 February) ahead of sides visit to Celtic Park later that evening.

The English international captain was spotted along with some of his Bayern teammates visiting the city centre coffee spot opened last November in the former premises of Tower Records after a six month refurbishment.

Sexy Coffee said: "We were pleased to serve Harry Kane and his teammates this afternoon in our new Sexy Coffee branch at 217 Argyle Street.

"They were all very polite and were intrigued by our brand and name."

The 31-year-old was on the scoresheet at Celtic Park as the Bundesliga side defeated the Scottish champions 2-1 in the first leg of the knockout play-off tie. Former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise opened the scoring just before the interval with Kane doubling the away sides lead. Celtic were given a lifeline in the tie thanks to Japanese forward Daizen Maeda who scored a header 11 minutes from time.

Sexy Coffee is open seven days a week from 6.30am until late.