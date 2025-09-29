Queen's Park Cafes: 6 great Glasgow cafes near Queen's Park in the Southside to visit this Autumn

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Sep 2025, 17:32 BST

Glasgow has so many great green spaces - with Queen’s Park a particular highlight, what better way to enjoy it than with coffee.

We’ve taken a look at one of the best green spaces in Glasgow, Queen’s Park, and where you can grab a tea or coffee nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.

With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s great parks - there's so much to see in Queens Park including the apple orchard and poetry rose garden, but it is also surrounded by a number of great spots for tea and coffee.

Keep reading for 6 great Glasgow coffee shops near Queen’s Park to visit this Autumn

CIBO and Victoria Road is a brilliant traditional Italian cafe in the Southside. Grab a coffee and a focaccia breakfast roll - the bacon roll is a particular highlight. 509 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8BH

1. CIBO

CIBO and Victoria Road is a brilliant traditional Italian cafe in the Southside. Grab a coffee and a focaccia breakfast roll - the bacon roll is a particular highlight. 509 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8BH | CIBO

Short Long Black is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots on Victoria Road for a coffee and cake. 501 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8RL.

2. Short Long Black

Short Long Black is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots on Victoria Road for a coffee and cake. 501 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8RL. | Short Long Black

Cafe Salmagundi is a neighbourhood favourite in Mount Florida. Find them for brunch at 1007 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 9XJ

3. Cafe Salmagundi

Cafe Salmagundi is a neighbourhood favourite in Mount Florida. Find them for brunch at 1007 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 9XJ | supplied

Glad Cafe is the height of bohemia in the Southside, expect poetry performances, jazz and comedy - all amongst great coffee. 1006A Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG

4. Glad Cafe

Glad Cafe is the height of bohemia in the Southside, expect poetry performances, jazz and comedy - all amongst great coffee. 1006A Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG | Glad Cafe

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Queen's ParkGlasgowAutumnCoffeeTea
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice