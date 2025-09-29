We’ve taken a look at one of the best green spaces in Glasgow , Queen’s Park, and where you can grab a tea or coffee nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.

With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s great parks - there's so much to see in Queens Park including the apple orchard and poetry rose garden, but it is also surrounded by a number of great spots for tea and coffee.