We’ve taken a look at one of the best green spaces in Glasgow, Queen’s Park, and where you can grab a tea or coffee nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.
With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s great parks - there's so much to see in Queens Park including the apple orchard and poetry rose garden, but it is also surrounded by a number of great spots for tea and coffee.
Keep reading for 6 great Glasgow coffee shops near Queen’s Park to visit this Autumn
1. CIBO
CIBO and Victoria Road is a brilliant traditional Italian cafe in the Southside. Grab a coffee and a focaccia breakfast roll - the bacon roll is a particular highlight. 509 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8BH | CIBO
2. Short Long Black
Short Long Black is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots on Victoria Road for a coffee and cake. 501 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8RL. | Short Long Black
3. Cafe Salmagundi
Cafe Salmagundi is a neighbourhood favourite in Mount Florida. Find them for brunch at 1007 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 9XJ | supplied
4. Glad Cafe
Glad Cafe is the height of bohemia in the Southside, expect poetry performances, jazz and comedy - all amongst great coffee. 1006A Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG | Glad Cafe