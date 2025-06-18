15 best day trips from Glasgow for the summer holidays, as chosen by Glaswegians

Whether you're drawn to the serene shores of Loch Lomond, the historic charm of Stirling, or the rugged beauty of the Ayrshire coast, there’s a destination not far from the city to suit you, your friends and family. From train rides through rolling countryside to scenic road trips leading to castles, beaches, and hiking trails, there’s a lot to see on a day away from Glasgow.
For the summer holidays, we’ve put together a list of the best daytrips from Glasgow, recommended by our readers and writers.
1. Isle of Bute
A visit to the Isle of Bute offers a blend of natural beauty and Victorian charm and Scottish nostalgia for holidays from the past. Just a two hour train and ferry ride from Glasgow, Bute feels like a true escape. The main town, Rothesay, boasts a lovely promenade alongside independent cafes and craft businesses, while the island’s interior features rolling hills and tranquil lochs. A highlight is Mount Stuart, a stunning neo-Gothic mansion with lavish interiors and picturesque gardens. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cycling, walking, or relaxing on quiet beaches like Ettrick Bay. | Supplied
2. Culzean Castle
Perched dramatically on cliffs above the Firth of Clyde, this 18th-century masterpiece was designed by Robert Adam for the Kennedy family. The castle’s grand interiors, filled with period furnishings and portraits, contrast with the vast surrounding estate. Wander through formal gardens, explore woodlands, or stroll along scenic clifftop paths. Kids will love the adventure playground and deer park. Culzean’s coastal views make it a perfect day trip from Glasgow, just over an hour drive away. | Culzean Castle
3. Stirling
Just 40 minutes from Glasgow by train, this compact city is home to Stirling Castle, perched dramatically above local streets and once the residence of Scottish kings. Nearby, the Wallace Monument honours national hero William Wallace and provides panoramic views over the countryside. Wander through the cobbled Old Town, explore medieval churches, or visit the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre for an immersive historic experience. Stirling blends impressive architecture with deep cultural significance, making it a perfect day trip for history enthusiasts and anyone eager to step into Scotland’s storied past. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Loch Lomond
A day trip to Loch Lomond from Glasgow offers an ideal escape into Scotland’s natural beauty. Just an hour’s drive away, you’ll find yourself surrounded by stunning landscapes, from tranquil waters to rolling hills. Start your journey by exploring the charming village of Balloch, located at the southern tip of the loch. Hiking trails like Conic Hill offering panoramic views. Afterwards, enjoy fish and chips at The Oak Tree Inn in nearby Balmaha. | John Devlin/NationalWorld