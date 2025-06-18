15 best day trips from Glasgow for the summer holidays, as chosen by Glaswegians

3 . Stirling

Just 40 minutes from Glasgow by train, this compact city is home to Stirling Castle, perched dramatically above local streets and once the residence of Scottish kings. Nearby, the Wallace Monument honours national hero William Wallace and provides panoramic views over the countryside. Wander through the cobbled Old Town, explore medieval churches, or visit the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre for an immersive historic experience. Stirling blends impressive architecture with deep cultural significance, making it a perfect day trip for history enthusiasts and anyone eager to step into Scotland’s storied past. | AFP via Getty Images