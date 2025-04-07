Best Dentist In Glasgow 2025: 9 of the best dental practices in Glasgow according to locals

Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST

These are some of the best dental practices n Glasgow right now according to locals

No matter whether you are going for a six month check-up or looking to get specialist treatment, we have put together a list of some of the best dental practices in Glasgow which includes a mix of NHS and private firms.

Here are 9 of the best dental practices in Glasgow who you can get in touch with about your teeth - they will be sure to leave you smiling.

1. St Vincent Smile

You'll find St Vincent Smile found in the heart of Finnieston just behind the bustling Argyle Street. They offer patients exceptional treatment in a beautiful practice, where they use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques. 23 St Vincent Crescent, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LH. | Supplied

2. Dentistry On The Square

Dentistry on the Square are an award-winning dentist at Niddrie Square in the Southside of the city. 12 Niddrie Square, Glasgow G42 8QE. | Dentists

3. Shawlands Dental Care

The family-friendly dental practice in the Southside serve private, NHS and referral patients. 1149-1153 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YH. | Shawlands Dental Care

4. Water Row Dental Practice

Water Row Dental Practice has been serving Govan residents for well over 50 years from their practice at Govan Cross. 1 Water Row, Glasgow G51 3UW. | Water Row Dental Practice

