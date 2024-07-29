Best Live Music in Glasgow: 11 of best bars with live music in Glasgow

Glasgow is a city that has always had a passion and love for music. There is no shortage of great pubs and bars in the city that host live music.
Some have it on seven nights a week, but it generally really gets going at the weekend when people are heading out with their partner or to meet up with friends.
Whether you fancy getting the party going on a Friday night, prefer a traditional Saturday afternoon session or just want to dance the night away to the wee small hours - we have you covered with six of the best spots to check out in Glasgow.
1. Maggie's Rock n Rodeo
Maggie's Rock n Rodeo have live music on six nights a week in the Merchant City. It is absolutely free and no booking is required. 60 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EP. | Maggie's Rock n Rodeo
2. Wunderbar
Wunderbar is one of the best spots in the city centre for live music - having a musician on every night. It can be a bit hard to find the lively pub, but all you need to do is follow the music down the side streets near the bottom of Buchanan Street and you’ll find it! They have also recently opened a second premises in the West End. 28 Springfield Ct, Glasgow G1 3BZ. | Wunderbar
3. Macsorley's
Macsorley's is a family-run, multi award-winning music venue in the heart of Glasgow's City Centre. It is only a short walk away from Glasgow Central station and is a great spot to enjoy live music. 42 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QG. | Macsorley's
4. The Howlin' Wolf
The Howlin' Wolf showcases live blues seven nights a week in Glasgow. From solo sets to full electrified blues bands, this is a fantastic city centre spot. 100 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2EN. | Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.