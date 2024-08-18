Best of Glasgow: 25 favourite Glasgow buildings that represent the city

There are fixed points within Glasgow, buildings that stand in place to define the city and tell the story of its people. Our built heritage deserves more care and attention. Glasgow is in danger of succumbing to the featureless onslaught of generic glass and steel. So much of the city’s sense of identity is wrapped up in the landmarks that have become emblems for Glasgow. They should be cherished and remain a part of local life.
We asked readers to tell us their favourite buildings then added recommendations from our writers. Here are 25 of the best Glasgow landmarks.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Generations of Glasgow kids have slid across the marble floor of the Centre Hall on their knees, beneath the grand pipe organ that is still used for lunchtime recitals. Built in a Spanish Baroque style, exhibits include outstanding artwork by Monet, Renoir and van Gogh. It opened in 1901, for the Glasgow International Exhibition – taxi drivers will tell you the building is the wrong way round but that’s an urban myth. Visit to see a Spitfire suspended from the ceiling above a stuffed elephant, furniture by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, collections of armour and the enigmatic presence of Salvador Dali’s Christ of St John of the Cross. | Glasgow Life
2.
The headquarters of successive councils since 1889, City Chambers looms large over the eastern side of George Square. Public tours are conducted twice a day. Its marble staircase is the biggest of its kind in the world and has featured in films as a stand in for the Kremlin and the Vatican. The Banqueting Hall is where figures including President Ulysses S Grant, Marie Curie, Nelson Mandela and Sir Alex Ferguson were given the Freedom of the City. The walls are decorated with murals by artists including Sir John Lavery, Alexander Roche and George Henry. Photo: Jim Nix
3. Glasgow Central Station
Glasgow Central Station was opened by the Caledonian Railway in 1879 on the north bank of the Clyde. As well as being the busiest train station in the city it is a landmark in its own right, including the Heilanman’s Umbrella canopy over Argyle Street, so named because displaced highlanders would arrange to meet up there at weekends. The first long distance television pictures transmitted in the UK were sent to Central Station in 1927. The station tour takes you through subterranean passageways beneath the streets to visit railway vaults connected to Glasgow’s industrial expansion. | Paul Trainer
4. People's Palace
A cultural centre for the East End and a repository of folk memory. Currently closed for a significant refurbishment which will include returning the Winter Gardens to public use. The museum collection includes pictures and depictions of working class Glasgow life through the ages, particularly in the 20th Century, with a one-room tenement home and memorabilia from the Barrowland Ballroom. Billy Connolly’s banana boots are one of the most popular exhibits. The Doulton Fountain outside is the biggest terracotta fountain in the world. Photo: John Devlin
