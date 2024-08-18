Best of Glasgow: 25 favourite Glasgow buildings that represent the city

3 . Glasgow Central Station

Glasgow Central Station was opened by the Caledonian Railway in 1879 on the north bank of the Clyde. As well as being the busiest train station in the city it is a landmark in its own right, including the Heilanman’s Umbrella canopy over Argyle Street, so named because displaced highlanders would arrange to meet up there at weekends. The first long distance television pictures transmitted in the UK were sent to Central Station in 1927. The station tour takes you through subterranean passageways beneath the streets to visit railway vaults connected to Glasgow’s industrial expansion. | Paul Trainer