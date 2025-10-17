Muddy Stilettos, a luxury lifestyle website for women has launched Muddy Stilettos Scotland. As part of the launch, the shortlist for its Best Places to Live in Scotland award has been revealed.

Bridge of Allan, Inverness and Stockbridge are all in with a chance of becoming the country’s best place to live. The winning location will be revealed in 2026.

Hero Brown, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Muddy to Scotland. It’s been my ambition to create a truly nationwide guide that helps our readers get more out of where they live. Scotland has such an incredible wealth of indie businesses, brilliant schools, beautiful landscapes and vibrant communities – we can’t wait to share them with our readers.

“Our Best Places to Live series has become the go-to guide for those searching for a new home. Written by local experts, it offers buyers reassurance, insights and inspiration that you simply can’t find on property portals. With Scotland and Wales now included, plus new features covering local culture, nurseries and lifestyle essentials, we’re proud to expand the guide’s authority at a time when people want more confidence in their property choices.”

1 . Bridge of Allan, Stirling What Muddy Stilettos said: "On the outskirts of Stirling (Scotland’s smallest city), Bridge of Allan, with its grand Victorian architecture, proximity to the Ochil Hills and riverside walks, has always been a desirable place to live. The University of Stirling is on the doorstep, giving this otherwise sleepy neighbourhood a young, cool vibe. Restaurants, cafés and bars line the main street shoulder-to-shoulder with upmarket boutiques and galleries, while easy access to motorways north and south make it an ideal commuter location." Photo: Google Street View

2 . Inverness, Scottish Highlands What Muddy Stilettos said: "It has a pink castle, need we say more? Inverness is the capital of the Highlands and an important hub for all that lies north. It’s a picturesque city, with lovely old stone buildings and the River Ness running through it and always close by." | Anna - stock.adobe.com

3 . Isle of Arran, Ayrshire What Muddy Stiletto said: "Can’t choose between highlands and lowlands? Well this stunning island on the west coast may be for you. Arran is known as ‘Scotland in miniature’ because it has a bit of everything, from majestic mountains and sandy beaches to picturesque villages and historic castles. Recently its unique geology has seen it made a UNESCO Geopark, which should help preserve the stunning natural environment for future generations." | Canva/Getty Images

4 . Melrose, Scottish Borders What Muddy Stiletto said: "Set on the banks of the River Tweed in the Borders, Melrose is a tranquil little town with a big personality. Surrounded by lovely countryside and with an atmospheric ruined abbey, it’s a genteel place but with lots going on. The rugby Melrose Sevens began here in 1883, an international sporting tournament that continues to this day, and just one of the many events and festivals on the town’s calendar." | Design Pics Editorial/Universal