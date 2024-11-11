Scotland has produced many fine films of the years and although we may be bias with some of our Glasgow favourites, you just can’t ignore outstanding pieces of work which showcases parts of the city.
In recent times, Glasgow has been used as the backdrop to some huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Batman and Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The city will also feature in Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein for Netflix.
Here are 22 of the finest films which Scotland has produced.
1. Local Hero
An American oil company has plans for a new refinery and sends someone to Scotland to buy up an entire village, but things don't go as expected. | IMDB
2. Gregory's Girl
Gregory and his friends are starting to notice girls – particularly Dorothy, not least because she’s on the football team and is a better player than all the boys. With counselling from his younger sister, Gregory finally asks Dorothy out, but turns up to the date only to discover that the girls at school have other plans for him. | Contributed
3. Trainspotting
Trainspotting features Ewan MacGregor and Robert Carlyle amongst others as we follow the life of Renton who is deeply immersed in the Edinburgh drug scene. Glasgow locations such as The Crosslands pub, Café D’Jaconelli and The Volcano nightclub feature in the film. Photo: Third Party
4. Braveheart
Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England. | Contributed