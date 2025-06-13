Best of Glasgow: Billy Connolly reflects on memories of his youth in new artworks

The irrepressible Billy Connolly has released new limited-edition artworks that see him reminisce about his younger years.
Released exclusively through Castle Fine Art, the collection – titled Windswept & Interesting – depicts a dancing Teddy Boy figure as a stainless-steel sculpture, alongside two vibrant hand-signed giclée artworks.
“These artworks are my youth as I’d like it to have been, but it wasn’t,” says Billy. “I would have loved to have been a Teddy Boy, but I was too young and my parents wouldn’t let me do it. It’s the worst reason not to be a Teddy Boy – because your parents won’t let you!”
The title of the collection is taken from that of Billy’s number one bestselling memoir, released in 2021.
“Michael Parkinson used to love calling me ‘windswept and interesting,” says Billy.
But it was Scottish folk singer and songwriter Archie Fisher that coined the description of the comedian many years ago when Billy was performing at Methil Steelworks Club in Fife. He was wearing white velvet flared trousers when Archie said, ‘You’re looking windswept and interesting’.
The Windswept & Interesting collection will be available from Friday 13th June at castlefineart.com and in their nationwide UK galleries.
