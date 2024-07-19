Billy Connolly set to release new book of artwork and stories later this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billy Connolly is getting set to release a new book in October which will feature a collection of stories and his artwork.

The book titled ‘The Accidental Artist’ is being published by John Murray Press and is set to be released on 24 October. It will feature 200 of the Big Yin’s pieces of art along with accompanying stories.

Speaking about the release of the new book, Connolly said: “My drawings started by accident.

“I was on tour in Montreal a few years ago and found myself sheltering from the p****** rain in an art store.

“I went in to get dry and came out with an armful of felt-tip pens and a sketchbook, then went straight back to my hotel room and started to draw. I’ve never looked back. People think I paint or draw things on purpose. “I don’t, I just draw. It is a portal for my imagination. And, just like my stand-up, I never know where it will lead.”

Connolly’s three previous book release have all been great successes as ‘Tall Tales & Wee Stories’, ‘Windswept & Interesting’ and ‘Rambling Man’ have all been best sellers.

It has already been a busy year for the 81-year-old as the BFI re-released Connolly’s 1975 documentary tour of Dublin and Belfast - Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet.

Nick Davies said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Billy on his trilogy of huge Christmas bestsellers: Tall Tales & Wee Stories, Windswept & Interesting and Rambling Man.

“The Accidental Artist is something completely fresh – a beautiful explosion of art, wild imagination and storytelling. It is a very special book from a very special man.”