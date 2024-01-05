Bobby Gillespie is one of Glasgow's best-known and most loved musicians having been born in the city in June 1961 when Glasgow looked like a very different place.

He is best known as the frontman of Scottish rock band Primal Scream but had been the drummer in East Kilbride band the Jesus and Mary Chain as he appeared on their debut album Psychocandy in 1985 with Primal Scream getting properly going with early recordings the previous year.

In October 1984, both Primal Scream and the Jesus and Mary Chain played together at 'A Creation Artifact Night' at The Venue which is now part of The Garage on Sauchiehall Street. Gillespie played guitar and sang for Primal Scream and then jumped on the drums a short while later for the Jesus and Mary Chain.

Gillespie would eventually leave the Jesus and Mary Chain in 1986 to turn his full attention to Primal Scream Everything changed for Primal Scream after Gillespie met Andrew Weatherall who helped produce their decade-defining album Screamadelica which included huge hits like Movin' On Up and Loaded.

Speaking about growing up in Glasgow, Gillespie said: "The streets were our playground you know, and if not the streets, then we had the abandoned locomotive works at the bottom of our street. I would break into that and just climb up the pipes, up into the girders, imagining I was in an adventure movie like Where Eagles Dare."

Here's a look at some of the spots in Glasgow that made Bobby Gillespie and where he likes to hang out whenever he visits his hometown.

1 . Hyde Park Primary School Bobby Gillespie has fond memories of his time at Hyde Park School in Springburn with him recalling it as a "lovely period of my life." The school closed in 1983 due to the decline of heavy industry in the area during the seventies and eighties. | Google Maps

2 . Springburn Library Gillespie used to regularly visit Springburn Library when he was young and regularly sit and read books. He has a love of books with his father, trade unionist Bob Gillespie making sure that his children read the likes of Charles Dickens, Robert Louis Stevenson and Daniel Defoe to give them an education he didn't have himself. | Google Maps

3 . King's Park Secondary School He was a pupil at King's Park Secondary in the Southside of Glasgow but Gillespie has admitted that he missed Springburn as "I had an emotional tie to it as it was where I grew up and it was a huge part of my identity." Gillespie left secondary school at the age of 15. | Glasgow School of Art, Library and Archives.