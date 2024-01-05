Bobby Gillespie's Glasgow in 9 pictures: From Springburn to Screamadelica
The Primal Scream frontman was brought up in Springburn before moving to Glasgow's Southside
Bobby Gillespie is one of Glasgow's best-known and most loved musicians having been born in the city in June 1961 when Glasgow looked like a very different place.
He is best known as the frontman of Scottish rock band Primal Scream but had been the drummer in East Kilbride band the Jesus and Mary Chain as he appeared on their debut album Psychocandy in 1985 with Primal Scream getting properly going with early recordings the previous year.
In October 1984, both Primal Scream and the Jesus and Mary Chain played together at 'A Creation Artifact Night' at The Venue which is now part of The Garage on Sauchiehall Street. Gillespie played guitar and sang for Primal Scream and then jumped on the drums a short while later for the Jesus and Mary Chain.
Gillespie would eventually leave the Jesus and Mary Chain in 1986 to turn his full attention to Primal Scream Everything changed for Primal Scream after Gillespie met Andrew Weatherall who helped produce their decade-defining album Screamadelica which included huge hits like Movin' On Up and Loaded.
Speaking about growing up in Glasgow, Gillespie said: "The streets were our playground you know, and if not the streets, then we had the abandoned locomotive works at the bottom of our street. I would break into that and just climb up the pipes, up into the girders, imagining I was in an adventure movie like Where Eagles Dare."
Here's a look at some of the spots in Glasgow that made Bobby Gillespie and where he likes to hang out whenever he visits his hometown.