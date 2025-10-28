Guy Fawkes Night is a highlight of the autumn calendar — whether you’re heading out with family, your partner, or just fancy watching some sparkling displays on your own, we has you covered.

Given that the Glasgow Green fireworks display was discontinued during the pandemic (the last bonfire night event at Glasgow Green was in 2019, 6 years ago now!), we thought it would be good to share some of the other bonfire night events that are accessible from the city.

The biggest event to see would usually be at Strathclyde Country Park but due to major construction work to transform the watersports centre and its immediate surroundings, the public fireworks display hosted jointly by North and South Lanarkshire Councils in the park will not be held this year or next year

Here are nine of the best places in and around Glasgow to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night in 2025.

1 . GHA Fireworks Display The annual GHA Rugby Football Club Fireworks display, the largest and best near the Southside, will be taking place on Wednesday 5 November 2025. Tickets cost £11 for adults, £8 for children, and under 5's go free. Gates open at 6pm and the display is due to start at 7.15pm. | GHA Rugby Club

2 . Strathaven Fireworks and Bonfire Night Organised by Strathaven Round Table, the Strathaven Fireworks and Bonfire Night on Saturday 1November will kick off in Strathaven Park from 5.30pm; while the bonfire will be lit at 7pm. The fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance, from £5 for individual tickets or £15 for a family of four. Under 5's go free but remember that this is a ticketed event. | Strathaven Round Table

3 . Halfway Fireworks Display Returning for 2025, Halfway Fireworks Display is Cambuslang community's biggest annual event, attracting a crowd of around 2500 each year! The display will begin around 7pm on Saturday 1 November with the event being free to attend. | South Lanarkshire Council