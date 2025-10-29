There is just a week to go until Aye Write, Glasgow’s book festival, makes a welcome return.

The popular celebration of books and literature will take place from 6-16 November 2025, with an exciting line-up of 130 events featuring 180 local, national and international authors set to mark its 20th anniversary.

Aye Write is produced by Glasgow Life, the charity which leads culture, events and active living in Glasgow, with support from Creative Scotland.

Renowned writers and the next generation of authors will take part in discussions and debates in some of Glasgow’s best venues, from book shops and theatres to The Mitchell Library and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. The festival comes ahead of Book Week Scotland (17-23 November 2025).

Among the authors involved are Irvine Welsh and John Niven, who will join presenter and podcaster Sean McDonald on stage at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday 7 November (9.15pm) to discuss the themes and inspirations behind their latest novels, Men in Love and The Fathers.

Nicola Sturgeon will also appear at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday 7 November (7.45pm) alongside Reign podcast host Josh Smith to talk about her new memoir, Frankly – a deeply personal book which reveals the person behind the politician.

Best-selling author, journalist and broadcaster Sally Magnusson returns to Aye Write on Saturday 8 November to share what inspired her to write her new novel, The Shapeshifter’s Daughter. Magnusson’s latest book reimagines the Norse myth of Hel and spans mythical Asgard and modern-day Orkney as its main character, faced with a terminal cancer diagnosis, returns to Orkney after 40 years to make peace with her past.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan will join Fiona Shepherd, co-founder of Glasgow City Music Tours, on Thursday 6 November (7.45pm) to chat about his aptly named memoir, The Fun Lovin’ Criminal, which covers his remarkable journey from ex-US Marine-turned-petty criminal to rock star.

Husband and wife duo Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson-Nimmo are also part of this year’s Aye Write line-up. The pair will appear alongside TV chef and broadcaster Julie Lin at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday 8 November (4.15pm) to discuss their new book, Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim, an uplifting and hilarious companion to the hit TV series of the same name. Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim explores Scotland’s most breathtaking wild swimming spots and features behind-the-scenes tales of the couple’s outdoor adventures.

Award-winning writers Charles MacLean and Gavin D Smith will toast the history, culture and global impact of Scotland's national drink in The Story of Whisky event at The Mitchell Library on Sunday 9 November (4.15pm).

Other famous names on the bill at the 2025 Aye Write include Jeanette Winterson, Dougie Donnelly, Justin Currie, and Ambrose Parry (Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman). The festival also features Natasha Brown, Nigel Planer, Ted Kravitz, Len Pennie, Helen Lederer, Robert Elms in conversation with Stuart Cosgrove, Sarah Vine, and Sophie Gravia.

Having appeared at the first-ever Aye Write in 2005, Denise Mina, Louise Welsh, A L Kennedy and Quintin Jardine will be welcomed back during its 20th anniversary year.

This year’s festival spans various genres, including memoirs and autobiographies, poetry, crime fiction, true crime, LGBTQI+, historical fiction, and science fiction.

The festival will also cover a range of current topics and themes, from music, sport, current affairs and politics to crafting, history and the environment.

Aye Write will also run ‘Getting Creative’ sessions for budding authors which give beginners advice on how to form a structure, develop a plot, create characters and use dialogue in novels.

More experienced writers can get involved in Aye Write masterclasses on writing style and genres led by a panel of publishing industry experts, as well as University of Strathclyde Centre for Lifelong Learning taster courses on various topics.

This year’s Aye Write also features the first airing of the Great Big Glasgow Poem. The poem is part of Glasgow’s 850th birthday celebrations and has been written by Glasgow residents of all ages who have each added a line to express what Glasgow means to them. The Great Big Glasgow Poem will be presented for the first time by Glasgow’s Poet Laureate, Jim Carruth, at The Mitchell Library on Saturday 15 November (4.15pm).

Full details of the 2025 Aye Write programme, including links to book tickets, can be found on the Aye Write website.

Print copies of the programme are available from The Mitchell Library and Waterstones’ Glasgow stores in Sauchiehall Street, Argyle Street and Byres Road.