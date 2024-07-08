Braehead shopping centre launches 'Summer of Fun' for families in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Braehead Shopping Centre officially launched its free ‘Summer of Fun’ event on Saturday 6th July, celebrating the start of summer in style.

Running daily until 22nd July, the exciting summer celebration includes a host of family fun for children of all ages. With a ball pool extravaganza and retro gaming zones, visitors to Braehead Shopping Centre can expect a perfect day out for the whole family.

Located in the central atrium, dive into Scotland’s biggest free ball pool. The giant 64 square meter multicoloured ball pool, housing an impressive 100,000 balls will keep kids busy all summer long.

The ball pool will be open for special pre-school sessions running daily from 11:00am – 11:30am exclusively for children under 5, who must be accompanied by an adult.

If gaming’s your thing, head to the two retro gaming zones! Challenge friends and family to a choice of games and see who comes out on top. With two nostalgic gaming zones available, Zone 1 on the Upper Level near Tui, and Zone 2 on the Upper Level near Jack & Jones – there will be plenty of competitive opportunities to test your skills and achieve the highest scores.

Emma McDougall, Marketing Manager at Braehead Shopping Centre said: “Our ball pool is sure to be a hit throughout the summer holidays alongside our retro gaming zones. With a host of free activities for the whole family, 'Summer of Fun’ at Braehead Shopping Centre isn't one to be missed.