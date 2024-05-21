It is almost 29 years since the release of the film Braveheart to American audiences in May 1995.

The film directed and produced by Mel Gibson wasn’t released in the UK until months later, but we wanted to discover the Glaswegians who made up the cast of the film.

Many well-kent Glasgow faces appear in the film with some of the most notable being James Cosmo, Peter Mullan and Angus Macfadyen. We wanted to take a closer look at these stars and see what else they are known for appearing in since.