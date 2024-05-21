It is almost 29 years since the release of the film Braveheart to American audiences in May 1995.
The film directed and produced by Mel Gibson wasn’t released in the UK until months later, but we wanted to discover the Glaswegians who made up the cast of the film.
Many well-kent Glasgow faces appear in the film with some of the most notable being James Cosmo, Peter Mullan and Angus Macfadyen. We wanted to take a closer look at these stars and see what else they are known for appearing in since.
1. Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen starred as Robert the Bruce in Braveheart. Since then, he has also appeared as Komodo in Warriors of Virtue and Jeff Denlon in the Saw franchise. He has also starred as Brigadier General Simon Fraser in Outlander.
2. James Robinson
Actor and producer James Robinson made his screen debut starring as the young William Wallace in Braveheart. Since then, he has gone on to appear in Danny Boyle's Babylon and Greg Edgars in Outlander.
3. James Cosmo
James Cosmo who was born in Clydebank was already a well-known face before appearing in Braveheart having starred in Highlander. The year after Braveheart, Cosmo starred as Davie Renton in Trainspotting with him also making appearances in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Game of Thrones.
4. Tommy Flanagan
Easterhouse-born Tommy Flanagan made his film debut in Braveheart in 1995 having already been cast in Screen One and Taggart. Flanagan is best known for starring as Filip "Chibs" Telford in the television series Sons of Anarchy.
