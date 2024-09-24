Glasgow’s buildings help to tell the story of the city through the centuries and still attract tourists and locals alike to explore their beauty.

Some of the structures featured in this piece are instantly recognisable to Glaswegians and roll off the tongue whenever you ask someone from Glasgow to tell you some of their favourite buildings.

As the city prepares to celebrate 850 years, we have taken a look back through the archives to showcase Glasgow buildings pictured back in time.

1 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Built in a Spanish Baroque style, exhibits include outstanding artwork by Monet, Renoir and van Gogh. It opened in 1901, for the Glasgow International Exhibition – taxi drivers will tell you the building is the wrong way round but that’s an urban myth. Here is the building pictured in 1948. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . City Chambers The headquarters of successive councils since 1889, City Chambers looms large over the eastern side of George Square. The Banqueting Hall is where figures including President Ulysses S Grant, Marie Curie, Nelson Mandela and Sir Alex Ferguson were given the Freedom of the City. Here is the City Chambers pictured from the square around 1914. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Templeton on the Green Templeton Carpet Factory opened in 1892. After repeated design proposals had been rejected by Glasgow Corporation, James Templeton hired the famous architect William Leiper to produce a design that would be so grand it could not possibly be rejected, so the building was modelled on the Doge's Palace in Venice. Here is the building pictured from Glasgow Green in 1916. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Mitchell Library The foundation stone was laid by Andrew Carnegie in 1907. A collection of over a million books and photographs is housed across a majestic building with a distinctive copper dome and a 1970s extension with wonderfully kitsch carpets. Here is the building pictured in 1910. | Glasgow City Archives