Glasgow is a city famed for its architecture, as the city moves forward through a sustained period of construction and renewal, modern buildings in the city have emerged into the skyline. Many have been hailed by architects, some have raised eyebrows. Many continue to divide opinion.
Taking recommendations from architectural journals and considering the impact some have had on the urban landscape, here are 14 of Glasgow’s best buildings of the 21st century with a bit of background on their place in the city.
1. Riverside Museum
Riverside Transport Museum was designed by the late Zaha Hadid who described it as a wave; flowing from the city to the waterfront. First opened in 2011, it is certainly among Scotland's most unique buildings. | Getty Images
2. OVO Hydro
Built on the site of the former Queen’s Dock, OVO Hydro is the only UK venue of its scale built specifically for live entertainment. It is the largest entertainment venue in Scotland. The venue has a maximum capacity of 14,300 (seated and standing in performance bowl). | Picture: Jeff HolmesPhoto: Jeff Holmes
3. Glasgow Science Centre
The Glasgow Science Centre building can be found in the Clyde Waterfront Regeneration area on the south bank of the River Clyde which opened its doors in July 2001. The purpose-built science centre is one of Scotland's most popular paid-for attractions. | Contributed
4. Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was built on the site of the former Southern General Hospital and opened in April 2015. The hospital comprises a 1,109-bed adult hospital, a 256-bed children's hospital and two major emergency departments. Photo: Nil
