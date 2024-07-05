Glasgow is a city which is constantly evolving which still has a rich history and heritage.
Although we have said goodbye to some much loved buildings in the city over the years, there are some buildings which are still standing but have different uses or are known as different names.
Here are 12 buildings in Glasgow which have been changed or renamed that are an important part of the city’s story.
1. Odeon Cinema (Renfield St)
The building on Renfield Street has become best known for being one of the venues where The Beatles performed in Glasgow. It was originally known as the Glasgow Paramount when it first opened in 1934 with it able to seat 2,800 people. It was renamed in 1939 after the chain was sold to the Odeon group. It saw a number of changes over the years as it became home to nine screens until its closure in 2003. All that remains of the building is it’s façade with the main building having been demolished and turned into a large office block. Where queues once stood on Renfield Street is now a German Doner Kebab restaurant. Photo: John Devlin
2. Walkabout (Renfield Street)
You can find Walkabout underneath the Cineworld on Renfield Street - you can’t miss it, it’s the tallest cinema in Europe. Many Glaswegians will have fond memories of heading to this part of town as it was once where the Glasgow Apollo stood with bands and musicians such as David Bowie, ABBA and Queen performing at the venue. | Google Maps
3. Waterstones (Sauchiehall Street)
Waterstones on Sauchiehall Street is the largest bookshop in Scotland but the building was once home to The La Scala cinema which opened its doors in October 1912. The cinema closed its doors in May 1984 when it could seat 650, 250 and 110 people before being converted into a Waterstones in the 1990s. | Google Maps
4. Genting Casino (Sauchiehall Street)
Glaswegians will have different memories on this building on Sauchiehall Street which was originally opened as the Charing Cross Electric Theatre in 1926 before becoming The Locarno Ballroom. It was a popular place to go in Glasgow and remained so after it once again changed its name to Tiffany’s in the 1960s. | Genting Casinos
