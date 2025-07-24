People really do make Glasgow with there being certain expressions and phrases which instantly make people think of home.
One way phrases that people associate with Glasgow have been kept alive has been through television shows and movies where ‘Glesga patter’ has been showcased to the world where folk have been ‘geeing it laldy’ and left others absolutely ‘scunnered’.
Here are 18 Glasgow words and phrases you’ll know if you grew up and lived in Glasgow.
1. Hame
Hame simply means home with many Glaswegians letting others at the bar know that they are "away hame" after too many drinks. Photo: Submitted
2. Haud yer wheesht
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart would have told many suspects who were taken in for questioning to "haud yer wheesht" if they had a bit too much to say for themselves. | Supplied
3. Hen
Used as a term of endearment or familiarity for a girl or woman. | Still Game
4. Lamentable
Lamentable is a term used by an older generation of Glaswegian’s and refers to very bad circumstances. | Still Game
