Glasgow’s vibrant music, comedy, and literary scenes have long served as fertile ground for television inspiration.
Combine that creative energy with Glasgow’s steady stream of local talent, and the result is a collection of unforgettable shows that reflect Glasgow’s distinctive people, language, and humour.
Here is a definitive to guide to the best television shows set in Glasgow that every Glaswegian should have watched.
1. Taggart
The Glasgow detective series created by Glenn Chandler, who wrote many of the episodes, has entered local folklore. “There’s been a murder”, Maryhill CID would declare, led initially by Mark McManus as the title character, DCI Jim Taggart from 1983 to 1995. The show continued until 2010 with James MacPherson then Alex Norton as lead detective.
| STV
2. Still Game
Created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill who played Glaswegian pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade alongside much loved characters Tam Mullen, Isa Drennan, Winston Ingram, Navid Harrid and Boabby The Barman. The nine series ran from 2002 to 2019. | BBC
3. Rab C Nesbitt
The Glasgow comedy series written by Ian Pattison saw Gregor Fisher portray Govan street philosopher Rab with an uncompromising local accent. The show ran from 1988 to 1999 with guest appearances from the likes of Peter Capaldi, Rikki Fulton, David Tennant and Sylvester McCoy. | BBC
4. Two Doors Down
Two Doors Down was created by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, starring Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and Elaine C Smith as neighbours in a Glasgow suburb. The street for Two Doors Down was in Bishopbriggs on Bowmont Hill before production moved to Averbrae Crescent in Hamilton. | BBC