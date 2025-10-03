Can you really call yourself a Glaswegian if you haven't watched these 22 films

There’s no shortage of great films either set in Glasgow or filmed around the city—perfect for spotting familiar landmarks on screen.
A few honourable mentions that didn’t make the main list include the 2005 action picture Unleashed with Jet Li and Morgan Freeman, which shot scenes in Broomhill, Hobbs and Shaw and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, both of which used loads of Glasgow locations. And while Gregory’s Girl had actors from the Glasgow Youth Theatre, it was actually filmed over in Cumbernauld on the outskirts of the city.
Here is a definitive to guide to the best movies set in Glasgow that every Glaswegian should have watched.
1. My Name is Joe
My Name is Joe is a 1998 Ken Loach film which follows a recovering alcoholic who strikes up a romance with a health visitor, it was filmed in council estates around the city and featured many recovering alcoholics, drug addicts, and ex-convicts in its production and cast. | N/A
2. Red Road
Kate Dickie stars as Jackie who works as a CCTV operator. “Each day she watches over a small part of the world, protecting the people living their lives under her gaze. One day a man appears on her monitor, a man she thought she would never see again, a man she never wanted to see again. Now she has no choice, she is compelled to confront him.” | IMDb
3. Ratcatcher
Ratcatcher is based in Glasgow during the summer of 1973 and follows the life of a naïve youngster James | IMDb
4. Under the Skin
“A mysterious young woman seduces lonely men in the evening hours in Scotland. However, events lead her to begin a process of self-discovery” with the film starring Scarlett Johansson. | IMDb