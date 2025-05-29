Can you really say you're from East Kilbride if you haven’t done these 14 things?

We wanted to explore the history of East Kilbride through some of its best known landmarks which people from EK may have experienced.

East Kilbride became Scotland’s first new town in May 1947 with it having a rich history as many famous faces such as Roddy Frame, Ally McCoist, Lorraine Kelly and brothers Jim and William Reid of the Jesus and Mary Chain have all came from the South Lanarkshire town.

In this article, we delve into the essence of being from EK by presenting a list of 14 quintessential activities that define the spirit of the town

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a newcomer eager to immerse yourself in the local culture, these 14 experiences will put your East Kilbride credentials to the test.

1 . Learned to swim at the Dolan Baths The Dolan Baths was designed by Alexander Buchanan Campbell and named after former Lord Provost Sir Patrick Dollan. The building was opened in 1968 as Scotland's first 50-metre swimming pool. | East Kilbride Development Corporation, courtesy of South Lanarkshire Council

2 . Went for a walk through Calderglen to St Leonard's Visitors go to the waterfall or the playpark, locals use the paths through Calderglen as a walking route at weekends. | Visit Scotland

3 . Completed a circuit of the shopping centre Growing up in East Kilbride, completing a loop of the town centre was considered a form of entertainment. What to do when you've walked round the whole centre? Turn round and do it in the opposite direction. | East Kilbride Shopping Centre