Can you really say you're from East Kilbride if you haven’t done these 14 things?

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 15:11 BST

A guide to being from East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire.

We wanted to explore the history of East Kilbride through some of its best known landmarks which people from EK may have experienced.

East Kilbride became Scotland’s first new town in May 1947 with it having a rich history as many famous faces such as Roddy Frame, Ally McCoist, Lorraine Kelly and brothers Jim and William Reid of the Jesus and Mary Chain have all came from the South Lanarkshire town.

In this article, we delve into the essence of being from EK by presenting a list of 14 quintessential activities that define the spirit of the town

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a newcomer eager to immerse yourself in the local culture, these 14 experiences will put your East Kilbride credentials to the test.

The Dolan Baths was designed by Alexander Buchanan Campbell and named after former Lord Provost Sir Patrick Dollan. The building was opened in 1968 as Scotland's first 50-metre swimming pool.

1. Learned to swim at the Dolan Baths

The Dolan Baths was designed by Alexander Buchanan Campbell and named after former Lord Provost Sir Patrick Dollan. The building was opened in 1968 as Scotland's first 50-metre swimming pool. | East Kilbride Development Corporation, courtesy of South Lanarkshire Council

Visitors go to the waterfall or the playpark, locals use the paths through Calderglen as a walking route at weekends.

2. Went for a walk through Calderglen to St Leonard's

Visitors go to the waterfall or the playpark, locals use the paths through Calderglen as a walking route at weekends. | Visit Scotland

Growing up in East Kilbride, completing a loop of the town centre was considered a form of entertainment. What to do when you've walked round the whole centre? Turn round and do it in the opposite direction.

3. Completed a circuit of the shopping centre

Growing up in East Kilbride, completing a loop of the town centre was considered a form of entertainment. What to do when you've walked round the whole centre? Turn round and do it in the opposite direction. | East Kilbride Shopping Centre

The Montgomerie Arms is an East Kilbride institution and is one of the original coaching inns, dating back to 1656. Many people in East Kilbride will have had their first pint here.

4. Had a pint at the Monty

The Montgomerie Arms is an East Kilbride institution and is one of the original coaching inns, dating back to 1656. Many people in East Kilbride will have had their first pint here. | Google Maps

