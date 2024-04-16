Celebrities in Glasgow: 14 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024

These are all the celebrities which have been spotted in Glasgow in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 16th Apr 2024, 13:32 BST

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2024.

Last year the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Post Malone and Johnny Depp amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024.

The Glasgow Film Festival always brings famous faces to Rose Street with other notable names also being pictured at bars, restaurants and hotels in the city.

Here are 14 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

Martin Compston was spotted enjoying a few pints at The Press Bar in Glasgow in March.

1. Martin Compston

After a gig at The Garage in April, Manchester United leegnd Eric Cantona was spotted on Sauchiehall Street.

2. Eric Cantona

Gordon Ramsay was a special guest at Ibrox before his former side took on derby rivals Celtic in a 3-3 draw.

3. Gordon Ramsay

1917 star George MacKay was spotted on the red carpet at Rose Street.

4. George MacKay

