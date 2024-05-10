Celebrities in Glasgow: 16 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2024.

Last year the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Post Malone and Johnny Depp amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024.

The Glasgow Film Festival always brings famous faces to Rose Street with other notable names also being pictured at bars, restaurants and hotels in the city.

Here are 16 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

1 . Jack Black Jack Black was spotted out and about in Glasgow city centre and he stopped for a selfie with a fan near Bothwell Street.

2 . Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday and Wednesday night as part of her GUTS world tour. The Grammy award-winning pop star was spotted at the West Side Tavern on Dumbarton Road.

3 . Martin Compston Martin Compston was spotted enjoying a few pints at The Press Bar in Glasgow in March.