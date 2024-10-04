Celebrities in Glasgow: 20 famous faces Glaswegians have met in Glasgow

You never know who you might bump into in Glasgow with there always being something going on in the city.

Parts of the city have previously been transformed as starred as the backdrop for the likes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.

We asked our readers, “Who is the most famous person you have met in Glasgow?” As always, our audience did not disappoint with over 100 people getting back to us.

Here are 20 famous people Glaswegians have met in Glasgow over the years.

1 . Muhammad Ali "Didn't get to meet him but saw Muhammad Ali in Waterstones doing a signing session in the early 90s. Surreal seeing him in person." | TSPL

2 . Telly Savalas "Telly Savalas, stayed at the Grosvenor Hotel when I worked there, nice guy." | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

3 . Dolly Parton A reader told us they met Dolly Parton in Glasgow. The American singer-songwriter appeared in the city back in May 1977 at the King's Theatre. | Getty Images

4 . Brad Pitt "Brad Pitt at 1 Devonshire Gardens." He was most notably in Glasgow to film World War Z back in 2011. | Getty Images