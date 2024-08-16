Celebrities in Glasgow: 24 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2024.

Last year the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Post Malone and Johnny Depp amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024.

The Glasgow Film Festival always brings famous faces to Rose Street with other notable names also being pictured at bars, restaurants and hotels in the city.

Here are 24 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

1 . James McAvoy The Drumchapel-born actor posed with staff at Murphy’s Pakora Bar on Argyle Street after enjoying a delicious meal at the restaurant. | Murphy's Pakora Bar

2 . Lorraine Kelly Lorraine Kelly enjoyed lunch at The Ivy on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre. | Lorraine Kelly

3 . Barry Keoghan The Hollywood star who has appeared in films such as The Batman, Dunkirk and Saltburn dined at Eusebi Deli on Park Road. | Supplied