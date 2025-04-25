Celebrities in Glasgow: 27 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:45 BST

These are all the celebrities who have been spotted in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2025.

Last year the likes of Glen Powell, Olivia Rodrigo and Christoph Waltz were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025.

Here are 27 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

Media personality and actress Amanda Holden was spotted enjoying greens at Juicy on Byres Road.

1. Amanda Holden

Media personality and actress Amanda Holden was spotted enjoying greens at Juicy on Byres Road. | Supplied

Drumchapel-born James McAvoy was pictured with Cheryl Bimendi while filming California Schemin' on Grovepark Street just off Garscube Road.

2. James McAvoy

Drumchapel-born James McAvoy was pictured with Cheryl Bimendi while filming California Schemin' on Grovepark Street just off Garscube Road. | Supplied

Rapper AJ Tracey was spotted wearing a Celtic zipper at END on Ingram Street. He also sampled some Irn Bru.

3. AJ Tracey

Rapper AJ Tracey was spotted wearing a Celtic zipper at END on Ingram Street. He also sampled some Irn Bru. | AJ Tracey/Instagram

The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey was pictured dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane.

4. Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey was pictured dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane. | Ramen Dayo

