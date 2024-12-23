Celebrities in Glasgow: 33 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2024.

Last year the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Post Malone and Johnny Depp were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2024.

The Glasgow Film Festival always brings famous faces to Rose Street with other notable names also being pictured at bars, restaurants and hotels in the city.

Here are 33 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

Hollywood actor Glen Powell was snapped at The Locale whist he was in Glasgow filming The Running Man.

1. Glen Powell

Hollywood actor Glen Powell was snapped at The Locale whist he was in Glasgow filming The Running Man. | Locale

Travis frontman Fran Helly was spotted singing karaoke at the Horseshoe Bar ahead of the bands gig at the OVO Hydro.

2. Fran Healy

Travis frontman Fran Helly was spotted singing karaoke at the Horseshoe Bar ahead of the bands gig at the OVO Hydro. | Fran Healy

TV star James Corden presented some of the awards at The Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN) Awards.

3. James Corden

TV star James Corden presented some of the awards at The Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN) Awards. | Scottish Licensed Trade News

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln paid a visit to Mixed Up Records on Otago Lane.

4. Andrew Lincoln

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln paid a visit to Mixed Up Records on Otago Lane. | Mixed Up Records

