There is no shortage of stylish and luxury hotels for an overnight stay in Glasgow with these being some of the top picks from famous faces.
It is once again set to be a busy summer in Glasgow as the city will host TRNSMT which sees thousands of concertgoers flock to Glasgow.
If you are a bit of a celebrity spotter and want to walk in the footsteps of Madonna, party like Hugh Jackman or have breakfast where an American President once dined, then look no further as we have put together a guide of where the A-listers head to whenever they are in Glasgow.
Here are nine Glasgow hotels where you just might bump into a famous face.
1. Rod Stewart - Radisson Red
Rock legend Rod Stewart was spotted outside of Glasgow's Radisson Red on a recent visit to Glasgow with him also previously enjoying a drink in the Red Sky Bar.
2. Olivia Rodrigo - Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel
One of the most recent famous faces to have stayed at the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel is Olivia Rodrigo. During her stay in Glasgow she also visited PureGym on Bath Street and the West Side Tavern.
3. David Bowie - One Devonshire Gardens
Many famous faces have checked into the equisite boutique hotel tucked away in a picturesque Victorian terrace in Glasgow's West End. The likes of David Beckham and Britney Spiers once checked into the hotel with David Bowie also making it his hotel of choice on one of his visits to Glasgow.
4. The Rolling Stones - Grand Central Hotel
One of the most famous photographs of Jagger in Glasgow was taken during his time at the Central Hotel in 1976 when the Stones played three sold out shows at The Apollo. He was pictured alongside Bayern Munich’s Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller ahead of the 1976 European Cup Final which was taking place at Hampden Park. Other famous faces who have also checked into the hotel include Laurel and Hardy, John F. Kennedy and The Beatles.
