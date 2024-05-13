Celtic legend Henrik Larsson pops into Merchant City tailors ahead of huge Rangers clash
It was a busy weekend in Glasgow for Celtic legend Henrik Larsson who was back in the city which he once called home for Celtic’s Player of the Year awards.
He was spotted at Forbes tailoring over the weekend who sorted Larsson out with a new suit as they took to social media to share the news.
Forbes posted: “The legend that is Henrik Larsson in Glasgow store today.”
The Swede spent seven years of his career at Celtic and scored an incredible 242 goals with him being considered one of the greatest Celts of all time. He was amongst spectators at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon along with the likes of Ronny Deila and Georgios Samaras as Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to six points after they defeated derby rivals Rangers 2-1 in a title defining match.
Last night (Sunday 12 May), Larsson was recognised by the club with an ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ with 11,000 Hoops fans taking to their feet to show their admiration and love for the former Swedish international.
